VIDEO: Ex-Arsenal and Man Utd ace Robin van Persie confronts furious Feyenoord fans as dramatic defeats end cup dreams & leave Eredivisie title hopes hanging by a thread

Feyenoord were hoping to remain in the hunt for domestic silverware when playing host to Heerenveen. They were, however, to find themselves on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline in a five-goal thriller.

Van Persie’s side fell behind in the 25th and 77th minutes, having seen Luciano Valente level matters just past the hour mark. Parity was restored again with just seven minutes remaining, as the unfortunate Maas Willemsen put through his own net.

There was still time for Heerenveen to snatch a winner, with Danish forward Jacob Trensko pouncing in the 90th minute. Understandably, the mood at De Kuip quickly soured as that effort hit the net.