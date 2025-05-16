Barcelona Espanyol sprinklers 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Espanyol rain on Barcelona's parade! Catalan side turn on the sprinklers immediately after defeat to rivals as Lamine Yamal & Co attempt to celebrate La Liga title

BarcelonaL. YamalLaLigaEspanyol vs BarcelonaEspanyol

Espanyol sought to rain on Barcelona's La Liga title-winning parade by turning the sprinklers on their Catalan rivals.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Blaugrana confirmed as La Liga title winners
  • Claimed crown at home of Catalan neighbours
  • Second time that has happened in three years
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches