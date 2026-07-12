VIDEO: Rude response of Erling Haaland’s dad to overturned England penalty decision - with frustrated father of Norway striker delivering sarcastic praise of World Cup referee

Expectations were high as Norway looked to cause an upset against the Three Lions, and they got off to a dream start when Andreas Schjelderup’s cross eluded Jordan Pickford to give them the lead. However, the evening quickly turned sour for the Scandinavians as Bellingham took control of the tie, netting a brace to send Thomas Tuchel's men through.

The match was marred by officiating controversy that left the Haaland family fuming. A second Norway goal was ruled out after Haaland was penalised for a push on Elliot Anderson, and FIFA was forced to issue a statement denying that the ball had struck a spidercam in the build-up to Bellingham's equaliser.

As the agonising decisions piled up against the Norwegians, the tension finally boiled over in the stands, culminating in an expletive gesture from Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, caught perfectly on the broadcast cameras.



