Stepanov equalled a long-standing Eredivisie record on Sunday, matching Van der Vaart's 2001 feat by finding the net in five consecutive league games. The Leverkusen loanee struck against AZ Alkmaar, Sparta Rotterdam, PSV Eindhoven and Go Ahead Eagles before his weekend winner at Excelsior sent him clear at the top of the scoring charts. Yet the 19-year-old was quick to admit post-match that he had no idea who the former Netherlands playmaker was.
VIDEO: Eredivisie top scorer Artem Stepanov leaves reporter stunned after failing to recognise Netherlands legend Rafael van der Vaart
Stepanov unaware of legend
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Targeting historic Dutch milestone
An amusing exchange unfolded post-match when an ESPNreporter asked whether the striker knew the previous youngest player to net in five straight games. When the journalist brought up Van der Vaart, Stepanov replied: "I don't know these people. No, no, no, no, no. I don't know."
The stunned interviewer explained that the former Ajax star had scored in seven consecutive matches as a teenager, which immediately sparked Stepanov's ambition: "Then I will try to break this record."
Reminded that he would need to score against Feyenoord next and advised to study footage of the Dutch icon, Stepanov said: "I have, I must, yes. Then I will go today to my bed and I will watch."
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Stern Rotterdam test awaits
Anthony Correia's side, currently sitting 14th in the table with five points from their opening six fixtures, face a demanding trip to Feyenoord on Sunday, September 20. The matchday seven clash in Rotterdam offers Stepanov the ultimate platform to extend his scoring streak and close in on Van der Vaart's long-standing milestone. Utrecht will rely heavily on their in-form striker to deliver another decisive display and help lift the club up the Eredivisie standings.
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