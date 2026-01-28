The USWNT boss joined Rodman in performing the 'Sexy Dexy' dance popularised by NFL star Dexter Lawrence. The Washington Spirit ace scored at the weekend, as the national team beat Paraguay 6-0, and raced to the touchline in a bid to convince Hayes to join her in the celebratory dance. She refused, but opted against holding out for the clash with Chile, as Rodman again found the net, and again asked her to participate. Hayes did join in, leading to applause and laughter from those on the bench, and the fans in the stands.
VIDEO: Emma Hayes performs 'Sexy Dexy' dance routine as USWNT coach joins Trinity Rodman in celebrating her goal against Chile just days after snubbing star forward
Hayes' dance moves
Watch the clip
Hayes' explanation
Hayes explained after the game that Rodman had insisted she had to join in, having previously snubbed her request.
The former Chelsea boss explained: "She said, ‘You are doing it tonight,’” Hayes said about Rodman’s push for a joint celebration if she scored.
“I thought, you know what? The game’s comfortable. Trin’s not going to score tonight. It’s a crowded box, and the minute she chopped inside, if you’d have seen, if you had panned towards me prior to that, my head was in my hands.”
Hayes admitted she was embarrassed, adding: “I was dying. I was dying. But listen, these players keep me young. I’m not complaining.
“I’ve learned over the course of my career that you can have many things all at once. I can be demanding, I could have high standards, but I also can smile and have a good time.”
Rodman added: “I’m proud of myself. I told you guys I was going to do it and I did it. I’m just really happy and happy that Emma was confident enough to do it with me."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Hayes is now setting her sights on the 2027 World Cup, adding: “This has certainly opened up the year with what we’ve identified as the key themes to take us through to (World Cup) qualification. This camp has given us the reference points to be able to say those are the things we need to add to go to the next level.”
She continued: "I think in both games, the team, regardless of its inexperience as a collective, regardless of the connections that are there because they haven’t played together before, I think they showed an awful lot of maturity in the performance, and that’s all I can ask from them. They always do me proud. But I’m impressed by everybody’s approach.”