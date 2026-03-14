VIDEO: Elated Eberechi Eze looks star-struck as Arsenal star meets Brazil legend Romario

The Brazil legend, now 60 and serving as Rio De Janeiro's Senior Senator, wasn't just at London Colney for the vibes, however. During his visit to the capital, he was seen taking part in an interview with Gunners forward Gabriel Jesus, who is currently working his way back to full fitness ahead of the final stretch of the season. Romario’s presence provided a significant lift to the training ground atmosphere as the squad prepares for the pressure of the title run-in. For Jesus, specifically, spending time with a compatriot of such stature could serve as a source of motivation for the remaining games.