VIDEO: 'Most disrespectful thing I've ever heard' - TV presenter Laura Woods phones in during live show & vents anger at controversial Alan Pardew comments

The comments did not sit well with Woods, who phoned in to talkSPORT to vent her frustration. "Do you know what, Alan, I love you, but that is the most disrespectful thing I've ever heard. How can you say that? What, because we like to take free-kicks, set pieces and corners? I don't understand the thought process," Woods fired back.

She continued her passionate defence of the north Londoners by highlighting the irony in the criticism they face regarding their evolution. "It's mental... if Arsenal win the league, none of us fans, I don't care how they do it, I don't care if you lot don't enjoy watching us, why would we care if we're entertaining or not? When we were playing lovely football, everyone was saying: 'They're playing lovely football but can't win a game'. And now we're winning games in different fashions, different ways, the games evolving and you lot are bored," she added.