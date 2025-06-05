Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2025 Germany Nations LeagueGetty/X
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo dances along to more 'Messi' taunts before silencing terrace chants with winning goal for Portugal in Nations League clash with Germany

C. RonaldoPortugalL. MessiGermany vs PortugalGermanyUEFA Nations League A

Cristiano Ronaldo danced along to more "Messi" taunts from the stands before silencing German fans with a winning goal for Portugal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • German fans tried to get under Ronaldo's skin
  • Has learned to turn a deaf ear to detractors
  • Netted 137th goal of his international career
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches