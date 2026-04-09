VIDEO: Watch classy gesture from PSG midfielder Vitinha as he 'waits 20 minutes' to swap shirts with Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni

While his sportsmanship took the spotlight after the game, Vitinha was arguably the most influential player during the 90 minutes. The midfielder dictated the tempo of the match, completing 133 passes with a staggering 96 percent accuracy rate. His ability to control the engine room left Liverpool chasing shadows for much of the evening, providing the platform for PSG to secure a 2-0 first-leg advantage. However, PSG boss Luis Enrique remained perfectionist in his outlook, admitting he felt "it was a shame" that his side did not score more goals to put the tie completely out of reach. Despite the missed chances, the French champions head to Anfield as heavy favorites to progress to the semi-finals.