VIDEO: Cheeky free-kick sees Lionel Messi break another World Cup record as Argentine GOAT leaves Jordan goalkeeper rooted to the spot

This latest goal marks only the second time Messi has scored a direct free-kick in a World Cup tournament. His previous success from a stationary position on the world's biggest stage came back in 2014, when he netted a similar beauty against Nigeria during the group stages in Brazil. The goal was his sixth of the ongoing 2026 tournament, showing no signs of slowing down despite his age, which makes him temporarily lead the list of top scorers.

The statistics surrounding Messi’s performance in Dallas are nothing short of staggering. By finding the net against Jordan, he has now reached 19 goals in World Cup finals, extending his own record as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the competition. More impressively, Messi has become the first player in history to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.