VIDEO: Bukayo Saka involved in ugly touchline clash with Dani Carvajal as injured Real Madrid veteran seemingly takes issue with Arsenal star's fluffed Panenka penalty
Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal was spotted clashing with Bukayao Saka as the Arsenal winger headed into the tunnel at half-time at the Bernabeu.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal up against Madrid in Champions League
- Saka misses penalty after attempting cheeky Panenka
- Carvajal wanted words with the winger at half-time