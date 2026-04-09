Video: Benzema reopens Ronaldo’s old wounds with a new comment

Al-Hilal striker Karim Benzema has reignited a sensitive debate for his captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, by issuing a fresh claim about the greatest forward in history.

Ronaldo has repeatedly stated in interviews that he regards himself as the greatest player in history, both individually and as a team player.

Such claims have drawn criticism, as many football experts instead rank his eternal rival, Argentine star Lionel Messi, ahead of him.

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Nonetheless, his detractors point to his world-record goal tally and ability to convert half-chances as proof of his decisive edge.