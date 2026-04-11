Video: Barcelona thrash Espanyol and extend their lead over Real Madrid

Barcelona extended their lead over closest rivals Real Madrid with a resounding 4-1 victory over neighbours Espanyol at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga’s 31st round.

Barcelona struck early, with Ferran Torres opening the scoring in the ninth minute.

Torres then doubled his tally in the 25th minute.

Espanyol halved the deficit in the 56th minute through Paul Lozano.

Lamine Yamal made it 3–1 in the 87th minute, and Marcus Rashford completed the rout two minutes later.

Barcelona now have 79 points, nine clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Espanyol, meanwhile, remain on 38 points in tenth place.