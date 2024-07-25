VIDEO: Aoba Fujino, take a bow! Japan wonderkid stuns Spain with sensational free-kick in Olympic opener just 12 months on from shock win over World Cup champions
Japan wonderkid Aoba Fujino stunned Spain in the Olympic women's football tournament as her superb free-kick put the world champions on the back foot.
- World champions Spain go behind in Olympic opener
- Japan wonderkid Fujino scores incredible free-kick
- Strike sure to be a goal of the tournament contender