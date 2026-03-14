VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann is Tommy Shelby! Why Atletico Madrid stars dressed up as Peaky Blinders before Getafe La Liga clash

Griezmann, Koke, Jose Maria Gimenez, Alexander Sorloth, and Ademola Lookman were the faces of the campaign, trading the high-speed tempo of the pitch for the iconic slow-motion walks of the Peaky Blinders.

"The match against Getafe will be the highlight of our collaboration with Netflix to launch ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’," explained the club's official website. "On the one hand, our fans will be able to enjoy major surprises linked to the Shelby family in the hours leading up to kick-off in the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Fan Zone."

"On the other hand, our first team will arrive at the stadium accompanied by vintage vehicles and a large group representing the Shelby family gang. At half-time, all Atleti supporters in attendance will enjoy a surprise show on the pitch, featuring a spectacular display of lights and sound, and plenty of Peaky Blinders."