Liverpool's Andy Robertson makes goal-line clearance to deny Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe MatetaGetty Images
Richard Mills

VIDEO: How did Andy Robertson get there?! Liverpool star bails out Virgil van Dijk with unbelievable goal-line clearance in Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

LiverpoolAndrew RobertsonVirgil van DijkCrystal PalaceLiverpool vs Crystal PalacePremier League

Liverpool star Andy Robertson spared team-mate Virgil van Dijk's blushes with a stunning goal-line clearance against Crystal Palace.

  • Crystal Palace took first-half lead at Liverpool
  • Mateta nearly pounces on Van Dijk slip to make it two
  • Robertson makes goal-line clearance

