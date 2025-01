VIDEO: Alexia Putellas leads celebrations after Barcelona Femeni THRASH Real Madrid to lift Supercopa de Espana title for fourth year in a row Barcelona Real Madrid Femenino A. Putellas Women's football

Barcelona Femeni thrashed Real Madrid 5-0 to win the Supercopa de Espana title for the fourth year in a row, with Alexia Putellas among the scorers.