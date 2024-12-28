Victor Osimhen, Scott McTominay & the 15 best signings of the 2024-25 European season so far - ranked

GOAL looks at the players across the continent who have thrived at their new clubs through the first half of the campaign

With the end of 2024 and the midway point of the football season upon us, it's time to take stock and reflect. Intriguing storylines, thrilling title races and intense relegation battles are beginning to take shape across Europe, with faces old and new playing major roles in their club's successes and failures.

But across the continent, who are the summer arrivals who have had the biggest and most unexpected impact for their new employers?

GOAL looks at the 15 best signings of the 2024-25 European season so far, where there have been plenty of surprise packages, others have been rejuvenated in new surroundings and, interestingly, there is a distinct lack of Premier League representation. Let's get into it...