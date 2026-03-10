Goal.com
FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-LIVERPOOLAFP
Victor Osimhen sure Galatasaray 'can hurt' Liverpool at Anfield as star striker glows after first-leg victory in Champions League clash

Victor Osimhen was the architect of a famous European night in Istanbul as Galatasaray secured a vital 1-0 lead over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. The Nigerian superstar provided a sublime assist for Mario Lemina to net the only goal of the game, leaving the Premier League giants with plenty of work to do in the return leg. Following the final whistle, a defiant Osimhen warned the Reds that the Turkish champions have what it takes to finish the job on Merseyside.

  • European giants fall in Istanbul

    Galatasaray secured a slender but significant advantage in their Champions League last-16 tie, defeating Liverpool 1-0 at a RAMS Park that was rocking from start to finish. The Turkish champions continued their formidable recent record against the Premier League side, marking their third consecutive victory over the Reds in European competition. It was an evening defined by tactical discipline and raw emotion, as the Lions proved they can go toe-to-toe with the continent's elite.

    The atmosphere reached fever pitch even before kick-off, as the home supporters unveiled a stunning display that left players visibly moved. Osimhen burst into tears as he witnessed the emotional choreography dedicated to the team, a moment that set the tone for a night of high intensity and passion in Istanbul.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-LIVERPOOLAFP

    Osimhen's emotional tribute

    Speaking after the final whistle while accompanied by his child during a post-match broadcast on TRT, the Nigerian international opened up about his deep connection with the club and why the evening felt so personal. "I have been very happy since I arrived in this jersey. This jersey is very special. I wanted to do my best for these fans. I lost my mother at a very young age. That's why it's very important to me," the striker explained as he reflected on the significance of the result.

    The former Napoli man was an immediate a focal point for Okan Buruk's side following his arrival from Napoli, embracing the responsibility of leading the line in the world's most prestigious club competition. His performance against the Liverpool backline provided the platform for the narrow victory, ensuring Galatasaray take a lead to defend when they travel to Merseyside for the return leg.

  • A family bond at RAMS Park

    Osimhen was quick to credit the collective spirit in the dressing room and the stands for the result, emphasizing that the club’s success is built on a foundation of unity. "We are a family together with the Galatasaray fans. We did a very good job today".

    He added: "I think we can hurt Liverpool in the second leg. We have done a good job so far," the forward stated, clearly confident that the job is only half done as they eye a spot in the quarter-finals.

  • Galatasaray AS v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Looking ahead to the Anfield decider

    While a 1-0 lead is often considered a precarious margin when heading to Anfield, the confidence radiating from the Galatasaray camp suggests they have no intention of merely sitting back. Having successfully stifled Arne Slot's attacking threats in Turkey, the Istanbul club are now preparing for a tactical battle in England where away goals and counter-attacking clinical edge will be the primary weapons in their arsenal as they seek to finish the job.

0