Victor Osimhen backed to break No.9 ‘curse’ at Chelsea as Blues continue hunt for suitable heir to Didier Drogba

Petit highlighted how the Blues have struggled to find a successful number 9 since the Drogba era. And the French legend asserted that Osimhen would be the perfect man to break the curse.

"Victor Osimhen is doing well with Galatasaray but when he left Napoli, I was hoping that he was going to come to the Premier League, I have no idea why he chose Galatasaray," he speaks in Andy's Bet Club.

“Since Drogba, I think there's been a curse around the number nine at Chelsea. I think it's different with Osimhen because this guy has a really big personality and character, he could be the man to break that curse."