Victor Font urges Lionel Messi to 'explain the truth' about failed Barcelona return amid war of words between Xavi & presidential rival Joan Laporta
Font challenges the official narrative
The race for the Barcelona presidency has reached a boiling point ahead of the March 15 vote. Font has suggested that the last administration fabricated the history surrounding Messi’s failed homecoming in 2023.
Font believes the electorate is being distracted by the current success of Hansi Flick and the emergence of La Masia talents. He argues that the true circumstances of Messi's departure must be laid bare to ensure the club's members can vote with full transparency rather than based on an "illusion".
Presidential hopeful calls for clarity
Speaking to the media, Font made a public plea for the Argentine to intervene. "I think Messi won’t speak out between now and Sunday, but I hope he will," Font stated. "Explain the truth – about his departure from the club and his attempt to return to the entity in 2023 – so that the members will not vote deceived and with a smokescreen of the illusion that Hansi Flick and the young people generate for us."
The controversy was sparked by former manager Xavi, who recently alleged that Laporta personally blocked Messi’s return. Laporta, however, fired back by painting Xavi as a coach who struggled with the pressure of the role. Dismissing his claims, Laporta insisted: "And regarding Messi, in 2023 I sent the contract to Jorge Messi, who was very polite. And in May he told me it couldn't happen because he would be under too much pressure here and that he preferred to go to Miami. And I told him I respected that."
A club at a financial crossroads
Beyond the Messi saga, Font warned that an "authoritarian" management style and staggering debt levels - reportedly reaching €2.5 billion - threaten Barcelona’s member-owned status. He believes that without a professional overhaul, the club risks losing its unique identity to external investors.
"If we are not able to turn the page on Sunday, the ownership model is at risk. If we owe €2.5 billion and are not generating profits, the ownership is at risk," Font warned. "His [Laporta] personalistic attitude was clear, labelling anyone who asks for transparency as a bad Barcelona fan. If we look at how things are done, it is clear that there is no explanation of how they are managed."
The final countdown to the election
As the March 15 deadline approaches, Font will be relying on a wave of change to shake up the status quo and hope to secure a significant number of votes in the election.
On the pitch, Barcelona currently sits atop La Liga, four points clear of Real Madrid. They are now preparing for an away match against Newcastle in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.
