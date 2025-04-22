Victor Boniface Leverkusen 04142024(C)Getty Images
Rahul Chalke

Victor Boniface salary: How much does Bayer Leverkusen star earn per week and annually in Bundesliga?

Everything you need to know about Victor Boniface's salary details playing for Bayer Leverkusen

Nigerian forward Victor Boniface made a significant move to Bayer Leverkusen from Union SG of the Belgian Pro League.

In his debut season with the German club, Boniface quickly became a fan favorite by scoring crucial goals for Xabi Alonso’s squad, leading them to their inaugural Bundesliga title and ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year reign.

The Nigerian concluded the season as Leverkusen's leading scorer with 14 goals and also secured the domestic double.

His current contract extends until 2028, yet a salary increase is anticipated as he remains among the lower earners in the Bayer lineup.

Curious about his earnings?

GOAL conducted an in-depth analysis with Capology to uncover the details!

*Salaries are gross

