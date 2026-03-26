Vicenza v Union Brescia: line-ups, where to watch it on TV and via streaming

Vicenza have already secured promotion to Serie B, but their clash with Union Brescia remains a thrilling encounter not to be missed.

The top two sides in Serie C Group A face off on matchday 34, with the Biancorossi riding high on a well-deserved achievement secured well ahead of schedule thanks to a dominant season, and the Rondinelle looking to defend their position – crucial for the play-offs – from the chasing pack, led by Lecco and Trento.

Here’s what you need to know about Vicenza v Brescia: the line-ups, the TV channel to watch it on and the match’s streaming coverage.

This page contains affiliate links. When you take out a subscription via these links, we will receive a commission