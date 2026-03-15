Verona 0–2 Genoa: CM’s player ratings
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Verona v Genoa: CM's player ratings
VERONAThe first half was fairly under control, but then the defence crumbled, looking very flustered today. Orban offered little up front; they barely managed to hold on. Now the hope of survival is slipping further and further away.
Montipò 5: struggled a lot today and was inaccurate, particularly with high balls and when coming off his line.
Nelsson 5.5: made many technical errors and lacked precision on the counter-attack.
Edmundsson 5: often let the opposition striker get away and failed to close him down as he should have.
Valentini 5: struggled particularly in physical duels, was beaten in the air on several occasions.
Oyegoke 4.5: slow and predictable, lost important balls. Substituted at the end of the first half.(from 1’ 2nd half Belghali 5.5: apart from a few bursts on the counter-attack, too little.)
Akpa Akpro 6: shows character, even if he is often left isolated by his teammates.
Gagliardini 6: in midfield he does what he can, trying to open up play and create chances for the forwards, who, however, fail to capitalise on the opportunities.
Harroui 5: when he gets into the opposition’s half, he is always too hasty and lacking precision in his through balls. (from 20’ 2nd half Suslov 5.5: apart from a few flashes in the closing stages, little else.)
Frese 6: runs a lot, sometimes even for his attacking teammates. He tries his luck with a few shots from distance and little else. (from 40' 2nd half Sarr: n/a)
Bowie 6: he shows a bit more than his attacking partner. Too isolated, he can do little.
Orban 5: a thoroughly poor performance, and when he’s missing, the rest of the team suffers too. Slow and predictable, he was neutralised by the opposition defence. (from 41' s.t. Mosquera n/a)
Manager Sammarco 5.5: Verona continue to struggle immensely from set pieces and, more generally, in defence. The substitutions had little impact.
GENOA
After a tentative first half, the team managed to dominate their opponents in the second half and secured three vital points in their bid for survival, also claiming their first away win in a long time.
Bijlow 6: had little to do and was rarely troubled by the opposition.
Marcandalli 6.5: a solid performance; he wasn’t afraid to push forward down his flank and was a reliable presence at the back.
Ostigard 7.5: put in a truly outstanding performance. Defensively, he neutralised Orban and, in the opposition’s penalty area, rose highest to head home the decisive goal.
Vasquez 6.5: managed the various phases of play well, showing good organisation.
Ellertsson 7: a thorn in the side of the opposition forwards, he’s always there to disrupt the play of Bowie and his teammates.
Malinovsky 6: a game of ups and downs, which overall can be considered adequate. He perhaps lacks a bit more precision. (from 26’ 2nd half: Amorim 6: came into the game well, making his presence felt on the counter-attack.)
Frendrup 6.5: always in the thick of the action, he moved the ball quickly and linked up well with his teammates in midfield.
Messias 7: ran a lot, covering the entire wing. His one-on-one moments were good. He came off exhausted. (43’ 2nd half: Martin: n/a)
Sabelli 5.5: a step back from recent performances, a bit inaccurate with his passing. (14’ 2nd half: Norton-Cuffy 6.5: came into the game very well, putting himself at the service of his teammates and effectively switching play from defence to attack).
Colombo 6: good attitude, adequate overall. (from 34' s.t. Ekhator: n/a)
Ekuban 5.5: needed more ruthlessness in front of goal, a bit reserved and timid. (from 15' s.t. Vitinha 7: came on and turned the game around in a matter of minutes. A significant impact today, repaying his manager’s faith.)
Manager De Rossi 7: A well-organised Genoa side that always knows what it has to do. He also managed to find excellent substitutes from the bench.