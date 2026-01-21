Vandal sets Cristiano Ronaldo statue on fire outside CR7 Museum in Portugal & posts ominous message on social media

This specific bronze work is separate from the infamous airport bust that made headlines worldwide for its questionable likeness to the Portuguese superstar. When this museum statue was first defaced in 2016 with Messi's name and number, Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, launched a scathing attack on the "savages" responsible, claiming they should be sent to Syria for their lack of respect.

"I find the act in itself a dishonour but what I find more shameful is the envy that surrounds him and the rage that some unloved and frustrated fatheads display in public in a disgraceful way which leaves me as a Portuguese person ashamed and sad," she said.

"The people that are responsible for this and other negative things directed towards this person should know that our island was recently voted the world's leading island destination not just for the beautiful sea that surrounds us or for our marvellous gastronomy or even the warm Madeiran welcome.

"It was in part thanks to this great Madeiran figure that honours his origins.

"Sadly my beautiful island is still inhabited by some frustrated savages who should live in Syria amidst people who don't respect each other and who don't know how to live together."

While the forward is currently playing in the Saudi Pro League, his presence remains strong in Madeira. It remains to be seen if the family will respond to this latest act of vandalism directed at the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.