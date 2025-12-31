USWNT transfer grades: Alyssa Thompson’s groundbreaking Chelsea move, Mia Fishel’s NWSL return and the moves shaping 2025

Thompson had everything to lose, but more to gain when she decided to leave Angel City and venture across the pond to Chelsea. The move was surprising, given her ties to Los Angeles and impact in the NWSL, but not unforeseen. Chelsea needed a winger, and saw 20-year-old Thompson as the solution. Thompson has proven her ability to dominate any and every left wing, but making a jump to Europe would present new challenges. The transfer saw Thompson commit to a five-year contract and she joined fellow USWNT teammates Cat Macario and Naomi Girma on the Blues.

In her first season with Chelsea, it's taken Thompson a bit of time to adjust, yet each game she's looking more comfortable.

"I feel like every game is different," she said in November, "all of these teams are coming from different leagues, so even the fact that we play different styles has helped me a lot in terms of viewing the game tactically. I can see what I need to work on against different teams’ blocks and it helps me show more versatility in my game. Having that every week in the Champions League is really cool."

Thompson has rotated into a starting role for Chelsea since joining the club and has contributed three goals in four Women's Super League (WSL) games. She started for the Blues in their last match before the new year, and helped them win 2-1 over VfL Wolfsburg in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Grade: A-