USWNT star Alyssa Thompson explains how she has exceeded expectations at Chelsea while drawing up WSL & Champions League trophy targets for 2026-27

Thompson enjoyed a better debut season at Chelsea than she initially expected after making the move from Angel City, with the USWNT star now determined to build on a campaign that established her as one of the Blues' key attacking players.

The 21-year-old finished the season as Chelsea's second-highest scorer with nine goals in all competitions and admitted she quickly surpassed the targets she had set for herself when arriving in England.

"I feel like I did a lot better than I thought I would," Thompson told Chelsea’s official website. "Being able to come to Chelsea was an honour and a privilege, and I was so excited to join this team and get better every day."