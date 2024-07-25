Swanson, who missed out on the World Cup, scored twice in a minute to lead the way in a lopsided USWNT win over Zambia

The U.S. women's national team's first tournament under Emma Hayes is officially underway and, in some ways, it actually started similar to the last tournament under Vlatko Andonovski.

As in last summer's World Cup, the USWNT opened these Olympics with a 3-0 win that could have been five or six. It was good, debatably great, but not quite perfect. The good will shine through. This win over a 10-player Zambia was precisely the start the USWNT needed, even if it mirrored the start from 2023.

Mallory Swanson was the story, and rightfully so. The USWNT attacker, who missed out on the World Cup last summer, scored twice in less than a minute to announce her return. Her absence was vitally felt last year, but not this time. Swanson is back and firing, which is a huge lift to this team.

She was joined on the scoresheet by Trinity Rodman, whose fantastic backheel to herself will be on her own personal highlight reel for years to come. The third member of that attacking trio, Sophia Smith, limped off just before halftime, though, putting a damper on an overall upbeat day.

Smith's injury, as well as the injury that kept Jaedyn Shaw out of the lineup, will be a concern, but that's something the U.S. can worry about tomorrow. For now, the focus will be on this start and what it means for a group with very high aspirations, but needed a confidence-boosting win after last year's setback.

Game One is in the books, as are three points. The Hayes Era has begun. Next up? Germany. It'll only get harder from here.

