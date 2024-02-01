'The worst thing ever' - USWNT star Mallory Swanson opens up on injury nightmare that left her 'very, very ill' and out of 2023 World Cup

'The worst thing ever' - USWNT star Mallory Swanson opens up on injury nightmare that left her 'very, very ill' and out of 2023 World CupAditya GokhaleGettyUSAChicago Red StarsNWSLUnited States women's star Mallory Swanson has opened up on her nightmare knee injury that saw her undergo two surgeries after infection set in.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMallory Swanson talks about recoveryReveals she had two surgeries on kneeInfection had set in after first procedure