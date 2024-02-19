Seven USWNT talking points to follow during the Gold Cup: Lindsey Horan under the microscope as young forwards look to impress in Alex Morgan's absence

With Emma Hayes watching on from afar, there are a number of storylines to follow as the U.S. aims to secure a first trophy of 2024

They're almost here. We're now closer to the Olympics kicking-off than we are to the end of the 2023 Women's World Cup ending, meaning the next big tournament will be here before you know it.

Yet, the U.S. women's national team still finds itself in a state of limbo. Waiting for Emma Hayes to come in, interim boss Twila Kilgore is using her time in charge to integrate young players, but there's only so much we can learn about the team as a whole before Hayes steps in.

Because of that, the upcoming Gold Cup is largely about individual cases and battles, not about an overall style of play. Hayes' tactics will shine through once she's actually in charge. Until then, it's about preparing for that moment.

Article continues below

So who can seize their chance? Which players, both new and familiar, will be under the microscope? GOAL takes a look at the USWNT storylines to watch during the tournament...