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USWNT Abroad Tiers: Lindsey Heaps, Emily Fox set standard as Chelsea stars Alyssa Thompson, Naomi Girma offer mixed returns

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N. Girma
A. Thompson
S. Coffey
P. Tullis-Joyce
E. Fox
C. Macario
L. Heaps
L. Yohannes

From Lindsey Heaps’ bittersweet Lyon farewell to Emily Fox’s standout Arsenal campaign and mixed Chelsea seasons for Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma, GOAL ranks the top USWNT players in Europe.

This was a strong season for American women in Europe, even if it ended with one of the country’s most decorated players falling one win short of history.

Lindsey Heaps’ final match for Olympique Lyonnes ended in a 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final, denying the USWNT captain a second European title before her expected return home to join NWSL expansion side Denver Summit. But that defeat did not define the broader American story abroad.

Emily Fox was among the best of the group after another standout season with Arsenal. Heaps came painfully close to closing her Lyon career with another Champions League title. Alyssa Thompson showed flashes of what could make her dangerous at Chelsea. Naomi Girma’s debut season abroad was interrupted before it could fully take shape. And Cat Macario, once viewed as one of the most important attacking pieces in the pool, ended the campaign as one of the more frustrating cases to evaluate.

So how did the Americans in Europe fare this season? GOAL reviews the USWNT players abroad and what their campaigns could mean moving forward.

  • Lindsey Heaps Lyon Women 2023-24Getty Images

    Heck of a season

    Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes): A near perfect ending for Heaps, who was on the brink of becoming the first American to win two UWCL finals. Despite her efforts, and clutch game-winning goals, OL Lyonnes fell short in the final to a larger giant, Barcelona. Heaps still leaves OL in a better place, winning the Division 1 Féminine league twice, the Coupe de France Feminine, and the UEFA Women's Champions League in her first year with the club.

    Emily Fox (Arsenal): Emily Fox is often called a timeless defender for her athleticism mixed with an innate ability to play in various defensive formations. This year, she played in her usual outside back spot and started 18 times for the Gunners. She has made 49 total appearances and registered two goals as well as chipped in four assists across all competitions. Despite Arsenal falling short in the UWCL after winning it all last year, they still finished in second place in the English Women's Super League standings with a 15-1-6 overall record.


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  • Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Pretty good

    Sam Coffey (Manchester City): Just finding a way into the starting lineup for Manchester City who were the superior club all season across the WSL was a good go for Coffey, who joined the club in January from the NWSL's Portland Thorns. Coffey helped lift the club's second-ever Barclays Women's Super League title, not bad for the holding midfielder in just her first season. She recently underwent a minor knee surgery, so will be focused on recovery and rehabilitation ahead of the USWNT's World Cup qualifiers.

    Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea): Talk about starting her career abroad with a bang. The young forward was lights out for Chelsea in the better half of her first season with Chelsea, even celebrating her 21st birthday in true football fashion scoring Chelsea's first league goal of the season. By February, Thompson was the team's second leading goal scorer with a respectable eight goals. Thompson finished her first season with Chelsea with 33 appearances and nine goals.

    Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes): Yohannes became one of Heaps’ most natural midfield partners at OL Lyonnes, often serving as the quick outlet, wall-pass option and give-and-go connector in the middle of the park. At just 18 years old, she has already distinguished herself as one of the brightest young midfielders in the game for both club and country. Her season was recognized by UEFA, which named her the Women’s Champions League Revelation of the Season - an award given to an emerging young player who delivered standout performances across the competition.

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United): Tullis-Joyce may not have matched the heights of her 2024-25 campaign, when she kept 13 clean sheets and shared the WSL Golden Glove with Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton, but she still put together a strong individual season. Manchester United slipped to fourth in the league standings, yet Tullis-Joyce remained one of the team’s most reliable performers, producing some of the WSL’s best saves and keeping United in matches on several occasions. It was a harder season to define by awards or clean-sheet totals, but her level was still clear.

  • Manchester United FC v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Not bad

    Naomi Girma (Chelsea): Naomi Girma didn't have a bad season with Chelsea, but it wasn't entirely memorable. It felt like the kind of season where she was just getting started, and will be part of this new wave of players and personnel on Chelsea. Girma signed with Chelsea in January of 2025, and was the first women's soccer player to be sold for over $1 million in her deal from San Diego. She missed the beginning of the season due to injury, but worked her way back into the starting lineup afterwards.


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  • Cat Macario, USWNTImagn

    Wish it was better

    Cat Macario (Chelsea -> San Diego Wave): Cat Macario only played a bit of the WSL season before signing a record-breaking deal to join NWSL club, San Diego Wave. The forward's season with Chelsea was somewhat quiet, with a mix of injury and limited playing time. Even though she was only abroad for the first half of the season with the Blues, it would have been good for the forward to end her year overseas with a bit more of a bang.

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