USWNT Abroad: Naomi Girma’s 99th-minute winner for Chelsea FC headlines dramatic European weekend

It was a statement weekend for Americans Abroad - one defined by late drama, emphatic wins, and U.S. women making their presence felt across Europe.

Naomi Girma delivered the moment of the weekend, rising in the 99th minute to score the game-winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United. In England, Emily Fox and Arsenal handled their business with ease, rolling past Bristol City Women 3-0, while across the Channel, Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes were relentless as OL Lyonnes tore through Olympique de Marseille in a six-goal takeover. FA Cup action rounded out the slate, with Sam Coffey and Manchester City cruising comfortably past Sheffield United.

Club play now pauses for the international break, with FA Cup competition set to resume afterward. Attention turns to the USWNT and the SheBelieves Cup, where a fully blended squad will come together for the first time this year - NWSL standouts joining those plying their trade in the WSL and France.

From Heaps’ tireless midfield surges to Girma’s last-gasp heroics, GOAL takes a closer look at how USWNT players fared across Europe over the weekend.