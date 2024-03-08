Weston McKennie Juventus 2023-24Getty
Jacob Schneider

USMNT star Weston McKennie gives fitness boost for Juventus ahead of weekend clash with Atalanta

Weston McKennieUSAJuventus vs AtalantaJuventusAtalantaSerie A

USMNT star Weston McKennie trained for Juventus Friday, and is shooting for a return to the pitch after nearly two weeks on the sideline.

  • McKennie suffering from dislocated shoulder
  • Trained Friday ahead of Sunday match
  • Could play potential role vs Atalanta

