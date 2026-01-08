USMNT Transfer Notebook Jan. 8GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT Transfer Notebook: Ricardo Pepi emerges as January’s top target as PSV hold firm and Weston McKennie faces Juventus exit

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.

One week into the January transfer window, things are… quiet. That’s hardly unusual, but this year the pace feels even slower than normal. In a World Cup year, caution tends to rule, and this winter is no different.

The fireworks are expected to come later. With the 2026 World Cup looming, this summer figures to be a chaotic one, as players across the globe look to capitalize on post-tournament momentum. January, by contrast, is about positioning - finding stability, minutes, and form rather than forcing headline-grabbing moves.

That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill entirely. Several of the USMNT’s biggest names have been linked - and unlinked - with potential transfers, while a handful of younger players have taken calculated risks in hopes of accelerating their development ahead of the tournament.

    PSV looking to keep hold of Pepi

    Ricardo Pepi is clearly drawing attention. That doesn't mean that PSV are willing to let him go, though.

    PSV technical director and former USMNT midfielder Earnie Stewart swiftly dismissed any possibility of a sale, despite reports of a massive offer from Fulham. It would take an "exorbitant offer" to sign Pepi, and the reported $35 million isn't considered exorbitant.

    “We received an offer and we rejected it,” Stewart told VI. “We have no intention of selling Ricardo." When asked if a higher bid would convince them, Stewart followed up: "There's no point in thinking about that at the moment, because there is no such offer.”

    Pepi now has 10 goals in all competitions this season. Three of those goals have come in the Champions League in the biggest of games. Pepi is destined for a big move at some point. If it were up to PSV, though, that time clearly wouldn't be any time soon.

  • Conflicting reports on McKennie

    The yearly Weston McKennie exit reports have emerged. This time, though, there have been even more twists and turns than usual, and that's saying something.

    According to Sky Sports, McKennie will not renew his contract with Juventus when it expires this June. Speculation is rampant about his next stop, but if that were to happen, he'd be free to sign wherever he'd please on a free transfer. MLS has long been rumored, and FC Cincinnati were reportedly interested in the past. On the heels of a home World Cup, there's no doubt other MLS clubs would try to bring him in, too.

    McKennie's father, John, quickly poured cold water on the rumor, though, calling it "BS".  That denial came just days after McKennie's agent, Cory Gibbs, denied reports that negotiations were at a standstill due to agent fees.

    The message here, then? Everything is certainly up in the air, which can be expected when a player of McKennie's caliber is allowed to enter the final six months of his contract. 

  • Damion DownsGetty Images

    Downs gets much-needed loan

    It's no secret that Damion Downs' move to Southampton hasn't worked. The game time simply hasn't been there for a player that, at just 21, was fantastic at the 2. Bundesliga level last season.

    To get back on track, Downs has made the move back to Germany, but, in a way, he's also taken a leap up, too.

    Hamburg confirmed on Wednesday that Downs has joined them on a six-month loan. The move sees Downs leap from the Championship to the Bundesliga, as he joins a Hamburg team that, at the moment, is level on points with his former club, FC Koln. Both are in the midst of a relegation fight, and Hamburg believes Downs can turn the tide in their favor.

    “With Damion, we filled an open spot in the squad early in this transfer window. He knows the Bundesliga and brings an interesting mix of quality and development potential,” says sporting director Claus Costa, elaborating on the 1.92-meter-tall striker's player profile: “Damion is a vertical center forward who possesses a good mix of size, pace, and depth. With his strengths in transition and his presence in the box, he fits very well into the profile we developed in close consultation with the coaching staff.”

    USMNT-wise, Downs is in an interesting spot. His skillset is clearly valuable. He's a proven goalscorer in a good league. He also stepped up in a big way with his shootout goal against Costa Rica at the Gold Cup. Despite all of that, the move to Southampton has certainly delayed his development. Now, though, Hamburg has offered him a chance to get back on track, perhaps in time for the World Cup.

  • Cole CampbellGetty Images

    Campbell also gets important move

    Downs wasn't the only young American star moving on loan in Germany. So, too, was U.S. youth forward Cole Campbell, who was also in need of a move after not quite breaking through at Borussia Dortmund.

    Campbell signed with Hoffenheim this week on what is an initial six-month loan. The deal also includes an option to buy for up to $11.7 million should the club opt to make it permanent once the loan is over. That, of course, would be a hefty fee for a player of Campbell's age and experience level, but the young winger has shown potential in his brief career.

    The 19-year-old winger seemingly broke through last season, featuring six times for Borussia Dortmund, including four appearances in the Bundesliga. This season, though, he played just 18 minutes through the first half of the Bundesliga season. The pathway for Campbell at Borussia Dortmund had seemingly closed, which made it vital that he find a new one.

    Hopefully for him, that's at Hoffenheim. Campbell is a player who has the potential to be key next cycle. However, there is no shortage of players with potential who don't reach the highest levels. For Campbell to do that, he has to play regularly, and if he can do that at the Bundesliga level with a club like Hoffenheim, he'll be in a pretty good situation.

