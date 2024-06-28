Tim Weah issues apology after reckless red card dooms USMNT to dismal Copa America loss to Panama

Getty ImagesJacob SchneiderTim Weah issues apology after reckless red card dooms USMNT to dismal Copa America loss to PanamaTimothy WeahUSAPanama vs USAPanamaCopa AmericaU.S. men's national team winger Tim Weah has apologized for his inexcusable red card in the shocking Copa America loss to PanamaArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUSMNT embarrassingly fall 2-1 to PanamaWeah received 19th-minute red cardWinger issues apology for recklessnessArticle continues below