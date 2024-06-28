Tim Weah USMNT Copa America 2024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

Tim Weah issues apology after reckless red card dooms USMNT to dismal Copa America loss to Panama

Timothy WeahUSAPanama vs USAPanamaCopa America

U.S. men's national team winger Tim Weah has apologized for his inexcusable red card in the shocking Copa America loss to Panama

  • USMNT embarrassingly fall 2-1 to Panama
  • Weah received 19th-minute red card
  • Winger issues apology for recklessness
