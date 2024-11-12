Ricardo Pepi has been waiting, and he'll likely get his opportunity against Jamaica in Nations League quarterfinals

In the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup, the U.S. men's national team didn't have a set striker. There was no starting No. 9. Ricardo Pepi, who many believed had the potential to be the "guy," was left at home when the tournament kicked off. Instead, Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Haji Wright rotated in and out. Consider that only Wright scored out of the group, in limited action, it was an issue that largely went largely unsolved.

Now, two years later, that race is still in a state of flux. Unlike 2022, though, it isn't that there's a lack of strikers making their case; it's that there are too many. There are multiple players scoring at a high level in Europe, offering new coach Mauricio Pochettino options. There are different styles at play, too, which provides flexibility to the USMNT boss.

But, as the U.S. prepares to take on Jamaica in a must-win CONCACAF Nations League tie, that flexibility is gone. Those options aren't there. Due to a series of injuries, the goalscoring responsibility looks like it'll fall right back to Pepi, a player who has been fighting to earn an opportunity like this for some time.

"I'm at a point in my career right now where I'm ready," Pepi said. "I'm ready to start, to get more playing time. I feel like I've been showing that, whether with my club or national team. That's just how I'm feeling. I'm feeling ready to be the man, to be the starter. I feel like I've been proving that. I'll continue with the same mentality and continue to take advantage of my opportunities."

Folarin Balogun is out. Josh Sargent is, too. Injuries have dramatically shaken up the USMNT striker pool. This is an rare opportunity to be the "guy" up top for Pepi, but the upcoming games for Jamaica also present an opportunity for Brandon Vazquez to showcase that he deserves to be in mix for minutes at striker as well.

Here is a look at what both men could potentially gain from the upcoming Nations League quarterfinals...