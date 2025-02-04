USMNT Striker Power Rankings: Ricardo Pepi, Folarin Balogun lead, but Nations League could shake up race

GOAL breaks down the best American strikers on the road to the World Cup

In the months leading up to the 2022 World Cup, the U.S. men's national team striker debate took center stage. In truth, it was due to a lack of real options. The position was a notable weakness for the U.S. under then-manager Gregg Berhalter, playing a role in their World Cup campaign in Qatar.

There's no such problem now. As Mauricio Pochettino prepares this USMNT for the 2026 World Cup, there is no shortage of striker options scoring goals all over the world. There are different profiles spread across different leagues, and several players will feel they have a realistic argument to be the starter by the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around.

Right now, though, the focus is on the CONCACAF Nations League and, unfortunately, the USMNT's top options likely won't be available for that tournament. Of the nine players on this list, six have missed or will miss significant time due to injury. Several of the USMNT's best No. 9s will be unavailable for that tournament but, for every setback one player faces, an opportunity opens for another.

So, as we march into the final year and change leading up to the World Cup, the race is very much on, and it'll continue in March. Ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League, GOAL breaks down the USMNT striker pool to rank the best options heading towards 2026.