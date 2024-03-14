USMNT striker Jordan Pefok suffers racial abuse on social media following Borussia Monchengladbach loss to Saarbrucken

Getty ImagesJacob SchneiderUSMNT striker Jordan Pefok suffers racial abuse on social media following Borussia Monchengladbach loss to SaarbruckenJordan PefokUSABorussia MoenchengladbachBundesligaBundesliga side Gladbach announced that USMNT striker Jordan Pefok suffered online racial abuse after their loss to Saarbrucken Wednesday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGladbach suffer shock cup loss to third-tier sidePefok racially abused after gameGerman club condemn behaviour & stand by USMNT forward