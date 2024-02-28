Johnny Cardoso Real Betis 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

USMNT star Johnny Cardoso makes dream start to life at Real Betis as he lands La Liga honour for February exploits

USAReal BetisLaLiga

USMNT star Johnny Cardoso has made a dream start to life at Real Betis as he landed a top La Liga honour for his exploits in February.

  • Cardoso enjoying life in Spain
  • Signed for Betis until 2029 from Internacional in January
  • Was awarded U23 player of the month for February

