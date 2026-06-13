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'I'm really hoping that it's nothing' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic reveals first-half kick led to early exit
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'I'm hoping I'll be fine.'
Pulisic stressed his exit after 45 minutes of action was largely due to precaution.
"Took a bit of a kick," Pulisic said following the game. "So I'm really hoping that it's nothing, taking a little bit of precautions today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine."
Pulisic said the knock happened to his left leg. Prior to his substitution, the 27-year-old was sharp in the first half, with his silky dribble past two defenders ultimately setting up the U.S.'s opener - an own goal by Damián Bobadilla in the seventh minute.
- AFP
Pochettino discusses injury
USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged Pulisic also had a knock that he got in training prior to the match and pulled the forward due to managing the injury.
"He received a knock two days before today in a training session," Pochettino said. " I hope it's not a big issue, but when finishing the first half, when it [the injury] starts to get cold, you cannot work."
Still, the Argentine hopes his star will be back in action in a week's time against Australia.
"Hopefully, it's not a big issue...hopefully, the next game he will be available."
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USMNT impress in opener
Pulisic's assist in the opener made him the all-time record holder in that stat in the World Cup, as the American now sits on three. Folarin Balogun, who had a brace, became the first USMNT player to score two goals in a World Cup game since 1930.
What's next for the USMNT
The USMNT travel to Seattle to face Australia next Friday at 3 p.m. ET.
Ryan Tolmich contributed reporting from Inglewood, Calif.