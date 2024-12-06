USMNT star Christian Pulisic substituted due to apparent leg injury in Milan's Serie A clash with Atalanta

GettyTom HindleUSMNT star Christian Pulisic substituted due to apparent leg injury in Milan's Serie A clash with AtalantaSerie AC. PulisicAC MilanUSAThe attacking midfielder left the game in the first half after taking a knock on the calfArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChristian Pulisic subbed off with injuryKicked in the left calf by opposing center backLeads Milan with nine goal contributions in Serie A this seasonFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱