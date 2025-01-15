Christian Pulisic 2024-25AFP
Jacob Schneider

USMNT star Christian Pulisic avoids injury after halftime substitution in AC Milan's victory over Cesc Fabregas's Como

After undergoing a scan, the U.S. international has avoided a muscle tear, with the cause for concern being fatigue

  • Pulisic subbed off for Milan in match vs. Como
  • USMNT star avoids injury, scan reveals
  • No muscle tear, strictly fatigue
