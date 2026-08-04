USMNT set for fall friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada in first matches following 2026 World Cup run

The friendly announcements come just one day after U.S. Soccer confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino will return as USMNT head coach. The Argentine initially joined in the fall of 2024 and went on to lead the U.S. to the Round of 16 at this summer's World Cup. The road ended there, though, with a lopsided loss to Belgium.

Now, after several weeks of deliberation, Pochettino and U.S. Soccer have come to terms on a new contract that sees the coach sign on through the 2030 World Cup.

“We are so excited to start this new phase of our journey with matches in front of our home fans. Their amazing energy during the summer has set the standard,” USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We expect our players to compete with the mentality that every game is critical, and they must show the passion and commitment our fans deserve.

"Our objective is always to play the best opponents possible, and these matches provide a variety of experiences for this group of players as we begin this new chapter of the U.S Men’s National Team.”