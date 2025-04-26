Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Emirates FA Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

USMNT's Chris Richards and Matt Turner advance to FA Cup final after Crystal Palace stomp Marcus Rashford-less Aston Villa in semis

The Eagles have reached the final for the first time since 2016, and will be searching for their first trophy in the historic competition

  • Crystal Palace defeat Aston Villa 3-0 in FA Cup semifinals
  • Advance to competition final for first time since 2016
  • USMNT's Richards earned clean sheet, Turner watched from bench
