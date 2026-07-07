USMNT Rondo: What went wrong against Belgium? Is Christian Pulisic to blame? And what now for Mauricio Pochettino?

Not with a bang, but with a whimper. That's how it ended. There was so much hype heading into the USMNT's fixture with Belgium on Monday evening. It was a weird 48 hours, in truth - talk of FIFA, politics and suspensions overshadowing what should have been a truly lovely footballing occasion.

And when the soccer had to be physically played, the U.S. shrank. It was a weird performance from a team that had looked so, so good. Belgium won 4-1, and everyone looked a bit shocked after. This was a U.S. side that, in all honesty, never really showed up. They were thoroughly beaten, and deservedly so.

Where do we go now, then? Is it time for full-on inquests into what went wrong? Do we blame managers, tactics and individuals? Or was this a perfect storm of politics, football and bureaucracy colliding in the worst way for a team that needed a perfect afternoon?

It's all very puzzling. And GOAL writers try to break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.