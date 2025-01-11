Malik Tillman, PSVGetty
Alex Labidou

USMNT's Richy Ledezma impresses, Malik Tillman struggles, Ricardo Pepi sees limited action as PSV drop points to AZ in Eredivisie

PSV Eindhoven vs AZ AlkmaarPSV EindhovenAZ AlkmaarEredivisieUSAR. PepiM. TillmanR. Ledezma

PSV's lead on Eredivise drop to just four points after drawing with AZ in a match in which three USMNT players contributed

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tillman started but struggled in 67 minutes of action
  • Ledezma continues to shine at full back
  • Pepi limited to just 11 minutes off the bench
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱