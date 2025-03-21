The new coach shine is officially gone as ineffective U.S. again shocked by Panama, this time in 94th minute of Nations League semis

With one swing of the foot, Mauricio Pochettino and the U.S. men's national team were dealt a wake-up call. Yes, there's a new coach in charge. Yes, there is reason for optimism given the success of the player pool abroad. But no, this team isn't ready yet.

The same problems that plagued this group last summer remain, and not even Pochettino could fix them on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

After 94 minutes of smashing their heads into the wall, the USMNT lost to Panama. Again. The same team that knocked the U.S. out of the Copa America last summer in Atlanta handed them their first CONCACAF Nations League defeat, winning 1-0 at SoFi Stadium. All it took was one moment of brilliance from Cecelio Waterman - including a post-goal celebration with Thierry Henry - and a whole bunch of "what if" moments from the USMNT on the other side.

The U.S. weren't without their chances. Josh Sargent started and had two, one off the post and one called back for offsides. Patrick Agyemang, Sargent's second-half replacement, had two as well. If any of those go in, this is a much different conversation.

All the U.S. needed was one real moment of quality. They didn't get it and Panama did. As a result, Panama will play for the Nations League trophy Sunday night, while the USMNT are relegated to the third-place game.

The margins shouldn't be this fine. The U.S. shouldn't be in this position again. Yet here they are. Even with a number of missing and injured players - including Antonee Robinson - this was unexpected. New coach or not, the U.S. once again walked off a field with Panama celebrating behind them, wondering where the hell it all went wrong.

With roughly 450 days to figure it out before the World Cup brings the USMNT back to this stadium, Pochettino has his work cut out for him. If that wasn't apparent before, it sure as hell is now.

