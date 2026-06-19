USMNT player ratings vs Australia: Folarin Balogun and Alex Freeman shine as Americans push past Socceroos to reach World Cup knockouts

First, there was a hush, and then the noise came. As the crowd roared, Alex Freeman darted down the sidelines, towards nothing and no one in particular. All around him, flags waved, scarves went flying and American celebrations began. It was in that moment, in front of thousands of screaming Americans in Seattle, that it all became clear: the U.S. men's national team was doing it again.

Just one week after a historic World Cup-opening win over Paraguay, the USMNT made it two from two to book their place in the competition's knockout round. Friday's win, a 2-0 triumph over Australia, wasn't as lopsided on the scoreboard as the 4-1 beatdown of Paraguay, but it was every bit as emphatic. For the second time in a week, the U.S. dominated a damn good team to earn three World Cup points, and they did so without their star, Christian Pulisic, who missed the game with a calf injury.

Once again, it started early, and it started with an own goal. Just 11 minutes in, after a few warning shots from each side, Folarin Balogun broke through the Australian defense and into the box. His pass across goal put Australia in a precarious position, and it proved so precarious that Cameron Burgess could do nothing more but turn it into his own net. It was a crucial goal, both for the nerves and the USMNT gameplan. They never faltered after.

Freeman's finish in the final moments of the first half was the one that put the game out of reach. After an initial Sergino Dest shot was blocked away, the ball popped up to Freeman, who headed it into the back of the net from close range. His celebration wasn't immediate, as the defender was initially ruled offside before a lengthy VAR review. Then, the news came: goal.

It was news worth the wait, and it was news that, ultimately, propelled the USMNT into the knockout rounds. They could be group winners as soon as Friday night if Paraguay can give them a little bit of help.

They've put themselves in that position thanks to two fantastic performances that have rewritten expectations and set a new standard for American soccer at a World Cup. The crowd was behind them on Friday and that support looks will only grow even lounder if they can keep peforming like they did on Friday on this big stage.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Seattle...