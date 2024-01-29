USMNT prospect Paxten Aaronson pushing for loan exit from Eintracht Frankfurt before January transfer window closes

Ritabrata Banerjee
Paxten Aaronson Eintracht FrankfurtGetty
Paxten AaronsonEintracht FrankfurtTransfersBundesligaUSA

USMNT youngster Paxten Aaronson is hoping to leave Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in the January transfer window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Eintracht Frankfurt want to send Aaronson out on loan
  • Had limited game time this season
  • The German club rates the youngster highly

Editors' Picks