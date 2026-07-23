USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter set to join Middlesbrough in $2 million transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps

Berhalter is set to join Boro this summer, allowing him to link up with the Championship club ahead of the domestic season. To secure Berhalter's services in time for the start of the season, Boro will pay a fee of around $2 million to sign the midfielder during the summer transfer window.

The Whitecaps, meanwhile, will receive a transfer fee instead of letting one of MLS' best midfielders leave for free at the end of the season.

News of Berhalter's move to Boro was first reported by The Athletic.